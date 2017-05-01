A 'L&HH' Cast Member Is Ditching the Show Because She's Pregnant

While the Atlanta branch of the Love & Hip Hop franchise currently has fans' attention, the Hollywood cast is continuing to dish the drama away from the cameras with one current star of the reality show slamming another for leaving after allegedly getting knocked up.

Current cast member Moniece Slaughter — with the help of fired cast member Milan Christopher — dragged her nemesis Brandi Boyd in a series of tweets.

"Those who intend to destroy me, underestimate my ability to regenerate."

She started things off by claiming Brandi is "pregnant again" and "broke." Once Milan joined in on the conversation, things just started to get messier with each tweet. Take a look below:

(Swipe for more) #MonieceSlaughter spilling some tea on #BrandiBoyd 👀👀👀 ... apparently she's pregnant and won't be back on next season's #LHHHollywood which has allegedly forced her and her hubby to move to #SouthCarolina

Once the exchange started making its rounds, Brandi took to social media to issue a response to Moniece's comments — and she didn't hold back. "I can't stand liars," she said in the clip. "It gets under my skin so much, but then when the liar is coming after my family, our good name, trying to mislead the world because you're jealous, because you want what I have because you don't got your own strong foundation...Why don't you work on being a good mom to your beautiful son?" Listen to her full response below:

#ClapBackSeason (Swipe for more): #BrandiBoyd responds to #MonieceSlaughter 👀 (view previous post) #LHHHollywood

Written by John Justice