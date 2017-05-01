[Exclusive] Zoe Saldana on Nina Simone Biopic: 'If I Failed, I Sincerely Apologize'

The gorgeous star dished on everything from her favorite song on the movie's soundtrack to the hardships of motherhood, but it was her honest comments on the backlash she received from the highly discussed Nina Simone biopic, Nina , that remained one of the most memorable moments of the segment.

Zoe Saldana is gearing up for the nationwide release of her new film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 , and while promoting the highly anticipated action flick, she took some time out to chat with her BET fans on Facebook Live.

When asked if she would have turned down the role of Nina Simone in the controversial biopic if given a second chance, she gave a very direct response and explanation.

"No," she said. "I would have encouraged the team that had the authority... I think I would have challenged the team, the producers and the director a whole lot more even if it means that certain choices would've been different, but I can't regret something that I did with an open heart and came from just nothing but love."

For those who have criticized her performance and acceptance of the role, she also had some words to share.

"By all means, if everybody thinks that they can do better, just do it," she said. "Let this Nina movie just be the first. Don't let it be the only one, and if I failed, I sincerely apologize but I don't regret it."

Take a look at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star's full BET Facebook Live below: