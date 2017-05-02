Aries Spears’s Radio Station Brawl Is Heading to Court

Now, the comedian is firing back, filing a lawsuit against Williams and the radio station.

Aries Spears made headlines recently when he was brutally attacked by radio host Zo Williams , who hit him in the head during an interview.

According to TMZ, Spears will be filing the suit as early as today, claiming he was just doing his job as a comic, as he was booked at the internet-based radio station to be a comedian. He added that was attacked by Williams all while displaying a "defenseless and innocent" demeanor.

During the incident, which was caught on tape, Williams punched Spears repeatedly when he joked that "light-skinned n****s" like the host always get loud.

The comedian went on to explain that what he said was the same as comedic comments fellow comedians like Chris Rock would make and went on to add that he was so brutally attacked that the injuries he endured have affected his ability to perform on stage.

He has reportedly hired Ben Meiselas of Geragos & Geragos to aid in the lawsuit proceedings against Williams and the station.

Take a look at the incident below: