‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Donna Blasts Dutchess’s Mom

Last month, Black Ink Crew co-stars Donna and Dutchess bit off a little more than they could chew when they allegedly hooked up after a night on the town in Miami. Since then, the two women have been at each other's necks, with allegations of rape and subsequent lawsuits. Now Donna isn't only getting into with Dutchess, but with her co-star's mother, as the two let the drama spill over into Donna's comments on Instagram.

After Dutchess's mother went on the offensive, claiming that the show is working to make her daughter "look crazy," Donna clapped back, saying "Dutchess is wack and corny and should be grateful to be put in such a spotlight. Nobody said nothing when that woman BLATANTLY LIED and said I raped her knowing damn well our sex was consensual. I think Ill sue." Interestingly, this is not the first time Dutchess's mom has come after VH1 and the show, but it seems to be the first time that one of the show's stars has fought back.

#DonnaM from #BlackInkCrew responds to #Dutchess' mother after she recently called them out over how #Dutchess has been treated this season A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 2, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

As for Dutchess's claims, she spoke with VH1 to claim that she was blackout drunk and was taken advantage of by Donna, saying, “Donna’s not the first b***h to eat my p***y." Adding, “Let’s just be clear. If that was something I was into, then I would do that. It just would never in 100 million years be Donna.” Watch the hookup that caused the social media blowout:

The drama between these two women only continues to grow, and now that Dutchess's mother is involved, it's sure to only get more entertaining. See more reality TV news with The Wendy Williams Show, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz