Watch Bow Wow Have an Emotional Breakdown When He’s Confronted by His Estranged Father

Bow Wow is about to get personal on the upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta as he confronts his estranged father for being absent for most of his life in front of the cameras.

WeTV described the heavy moment in a detailed episode synopsis, stating that the rapper is gearing up to release the final album of his career before retiring. However, his own personal setbacks are overshadowing the task he's trying to stay focused at achieving.

In a preview clip for the upcoming episode, Bow kept it 100 about where he currently stands with his old man.

"I've made it this far without him and I'ma keep going forward without him," he said during a phone conversation about his father in the clip.

However, the moment where they came face-to-face in the studio remained the most outstanding part of the heavy clip.

"What the f**k are you doing here, man?," he asked his dad as he made his way through the doors. "I ain't seen you in forever and you come in here?"

Take a look below: