Jackie Christie’s Daughter Takari Lee Slams Her Mother for Celebrating Her Half-Sister’s Baby

The drama continues.

Published 4 hours ago

The feud between Jackie Christie and her estranged daughter TaKari Lee just keeps getting worse as the current season of Basketball Wives continues to air.

Most recently, TaKari slammed her mother on social media after the reality star threw herself a "GlamMa" party in celebration of becoming a grandmother to her daughter Chantel's newborn.

TaKari took to Instagram to show just how much of an absent grandmother Jackie appears to be to her son by posting a screenshot of a text exchange between them.

In the caption for the photo, she highlighted that her mom hasn't responded to her for a while, but took the time to throw herself a party for becoming a grandmother to Chantel's baby. She specified that she didn't want her to "have a celebration," but "a response would have been cool."

Take a look below:

Jackie has yet to address TaKari's comments.

See what Jackie's cast mate, Tami Roman, has to say about another member of the show's cast in the BET Breaks video, above.

