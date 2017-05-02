Here's the Newest Addition to the 'Love & Hip Hop' Family

Love & Hip Hop is expanding to Miami, and details about the cast are beginning to be revealed. While much is still unknown regarding who our new favorite L&HH stars will be, one cast member has reportedly already signed a contract with VH1 to star in the newest installment of the popular reality TV franchise.

According to TMZ , former NFL offensive lineman Bryan McKinnie has reportedly signed on the dotted line and has been filming his scenes for several months. While McKinnie is the first athlete to have a role in any of the franchise's many shows, he is also quite active in the music industry. The 6-foot-8, 353-pound former Miami Dolphin is a Grammy Award-winning producer, thanks to Pretty Ricky star Pleasure P’ s solo debut, The Introduction of Marcus Cooper , and he is also reportedly working with Lil Kim on an upcoming project.

No more information has been revealed about McKinnie's role on the show, including who his love interest will actually be, but according to Bossip, McKinnie and R&B singer Kelly Price have been dating for some time. While there's no confirmation that their relationship will make the show, it would make sense as they are both involved in the music industry.

As more information continues to trickle down about Love & Hip Hop's newest venture, the excitement only continues to grow as well.

