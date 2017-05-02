Guess the Actor From 'Straight Outta Compton' Who Just Got a Tony Award Nomination

The nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards were recently announced and fans of the box office smash Straight Outta Compton will be pleased to learn that one of the film's leading stars was recognized for his work on the Broadway stage.

According to Variety , Corey Hawkins , who played Dr. Dre in the film, received a nomination in the category for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his performance in Six Degrees of Separation .

He is up against several other greats in the theatre world, including Denis Arndt, Chris Cooper, Kevin Kline and Jefferson Mays.

Hawkins has an extensive background in the arts as he attended the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and also graduated from the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City as a member of the Drama Division's Group 40. While there, he received the John Houseman Award for excellence in classical theatre.

The 2017 Tony Awards will take place on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and will air live on CBS.

