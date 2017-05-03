Benzino Put on Blast By His Ex-Girlfriend

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Benzino has seemingly kept a low profile for a while now, but most recently, he was brought back into the reality TV spotlight when his ex put him on blast for breaking her heart and playing her.

The lady who seems to go by the name Malayla took to Instagram to air out their dirty laundry, highlighting that she was his "ride or die" for the past two years.

She mentioned that he's been texting another woman while living under her roof.

"I've been the only one in his corner lately but he still trying to be in these streets?" she wrote. "I guess a girl who is loyal, stays in her own lane, and NOT SACK CHASING isn't good enough."

Malayla claims she "changed her whole life" for him. She says she stopped having a social life and even quit her job to satisfy him.

Things got a bit messier when she also posted censored photos of them in sexual positions, and addressing the mother of his child, Althea Heart, in the caption.

"@luvaltheaheart the reason he can't send money for you [sic] hair and nails & 'diapers' is because he's been taking care of me since April 2015," she wrote. "Oh remember when he would barely come home from LA? He was flying me out instead. Saw texts of him telling you he's [sic] hasn't been with anyone else, will always love you, blah blah. He's been attached to me since we met and told me your box trash."

See her messy words in the post, below: