Chris Rock Speaks Out for the First Time About His Divorce and Infidelity

Chris Rock has kept silent about his sudden split from his wife of nearly 20 years, Malaak Compton-Rock, which was finalized late last year. But now, as the comedian prepares for a comeback to the stage, he's more than keeping it 100 about what ended his marriage.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Rock doesn't hold back when it comes to talking about the split.
For one thing, Rock comes clean that his cheating had something to do with it. "'I was a piece of sh*t,'" the article quotes Rock as saying during a recent camera-free show. The article continues, "He segues into his infidelities and gets disarmingly specific, describing three women: one famous, one semifamous, and one a member of the retail class."
And just to make it crystal clear, Rock also admits to Rolling Stone, "I wasn't a good husband a lot of the times."
The in-depth profile reveals a lot more about Chris than just his marriage. Read the full piece here, and find out more about his big comeback tour with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
