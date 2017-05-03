Jackie Christie Speaks Out About the 'BS' and Her Daughter Claps Right Back

The ongoing drama between Jackie Christie and her daughter Takari Lee shows no signs of slowing down. Earlier today, Takari put the Basketball Wives star on blast — again — for refusing to claim her son while celebrating her other daughter Chantal's grandchild, which we all witnessed on the last episode of the hit reality series. Things have gotten so awkward that even the show creator Shaunie O'Neal couldn't help but weigh in, telling a blog that she doesn't understand how a woman could refuse to acknowledge her grandchild, especially one that had been sick like Takari's son. Well, Jackie clearly has had enough and took to her own Instagram to speak out on the accusations flying at her.

Jackie posted a message to her followers on Instagram, seemingly looking to clear up the "lies and propaganda" about her strained relationship with Takari. A quick refresher: Takari claims Jackie wants nothing to do with her, allegedly because of her darker skin, and that she even had to crowdfund for her son's medical expenses after he suffered bad burns because she wasn't comfortable asking her mother for help. Of course, the fact that Jackie's BBW co-star Evelyn Lozada made a generous contribution to the campaign has been a source of drama on this season of the reality show. Anyway, back to the present. Here's what Jackie has to say about the shade:

🌹 #From the desk of #jackiechristie @vh1 #bbwla #basketballwives #love A post shared by Jackie Christie #BOSS (@jackiechristie) on May 3, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Hmm. That was a whole lot of nothing. Still, Takari wasted no time jumping into Jackie's comments to keep her from playing the victim. "Lies and propaganda slander and extortion...all because I didn't ask her for help...with valid reason!!!" Takari wrote in Jackie's comments. Sadly, it seems like a growing family is doing nothing to bring this mother and daughter together.

Written by Evelyn Diaz