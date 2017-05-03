Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Her Father's Heroin Overdose

In the upcoming episode of the talk show, the reality star revealed that she was once stuck by a heroin needle, the drug which eventually led to her father's death.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta favorite Joseline Hernandez is currently serving as this week's guest co-host on The Real and while there, she's opening up about her childhood in Puerto Rico.

"I went outside, and you know, we loved to go outside without any shoes, you know, Puerto Ricans, and we live by the beach, so everything is just like whatever, you know?" she said. "So, I was running, but we lived in the projects... So, I remember one day I was running to go meet my home girl... and I got a needle stuck on my foot."

She later revealed to the ladies on the panel that the needle was used for drugs.

"It was a heroin needle," she said. "In the caseríos that's in Puerto Rico, that's like back in the '80s... it was just a drug-infested place, and that's just what it was."

Things got a bit more personal when she shared her own connection with heroin as her father died of an overdose.

"Well, I knew what it was 'cause my dad died of a heroin overdose," she said. "So, I knew that the whole hood was on heroin."

Take a look at the clip, below: