Kandi Speaks Out on Phaedra Being Exposed as a Liar on 'RHOA' Reunion

Now, while fans of the show wait to see how everything comes to an end, Kandi Burruss is speaking out about what she thought about the shocking revelation.

In the final minutes of part four of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special, Phaedra Parks was exposed by her BFF, Porsha Williams, as the one who started the infamous Kandi drug rumor.

In an interview with Bravo, the Xscape member explained exactly what went through her mind when Phaedra was exposed.

"I was shocked, angry, disgusted... I could go on," she said. "Even with everything that had happened between me and Phaedra, I still didn't think Phaedra would go so low as to tell someone that I wanted to drug them. Being an attorney, you would think she wouldn't intentionally spread defamatory false statements about someone."

She added that what she was most bothered by was the fact that the attorney seemed to have no remorse for what she did.

"The sad thing was that she didn't even seem sorry for what she had done," she said. "I was thinking, 'Damn, was there a reason to hate me this much?' She already assisted Johnnie in helping him to meet an attorney to sue me, and now I find out she was spreading accusations that I want to drug people and take them home! This is too much."

Catch the final part of the RHOA reunion special this coming Sunday on Bravo.

