Did Peter Gunz Get Another Reality Star Pregnant?

Peter Gunz was rumored to be an 11-time father when reports began swirling that he knocked up another reality star. Now, the woman who is rumored to be his new baby mama is speaking out.
The news began swirling when Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry posted a photo to Instagram showing off her baby bump with a caption that featured a brown baby emoji and a black heart.
No one really took notice of the photo until Peter Gunz commented under it, writing, "Calling u."
From then, some made the connection that there was a possibility that the reality TV bad boy was about to have his 11th child.
However, much to the pleasure of Amina Buddafly and Tara Wallace, the rumors are all false as Lowry confirmed on her Twitter page that her friend Chris Lopez is actually her third baby daddy, and not Peter.
She also spoke on the rumor with The Dirty, pointing out that she found it completely ridiculous.
"I understand having three different men father my children isn't necessarily a good look, but it also doesn't mean I sleep with every man I'm around," she said. "Peter is like family, nothing more, nothing intimate."
(Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
