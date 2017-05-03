Shaunie O’Neal Reveals What She Told Jackie Christie ‘to Her Face’ About Daughter Drama

The BBW head honcho, Shaunie O'Neal , recently stopped by The Scoop With the Hip-Hop Socialite to share her thoughts on the situation and she explained that she had to have a talk with her friend about her family issue.

The current season of Basketball Wives is only a few episodes in, but the drama was not discounted one bit, with one of the main conflicts involving Jackie Christie and her estranged daughter, TaKari Lee , taking center stage in the early episodes.

"To this day, I don't personally have an issue with Jackie Christie, but I said this earlier to someone that I just don't understand what is going on with that entire situation," she said. "And I've sat down with Jackie because I didn't know Jackie even had grandkids until this incident happened. Never heard mention of grandkids, which is odd to me."

Shaunie went on to add that she was shocked to learn of the messy way in which her co-star was dealing with her child and grandchild.

"And then when [I] find out that she has them this way was like, oh my God! What the heck is going on?" she said. "And then I've got all these questions like everybody else like why did she have to start [the] GoFund [GoFundMe]? I'm sure Jackie would have helped her."

She revealed that not knowing the details from Jackie's point of view encouraged her to have a sit-down with her, which helped her learn more about the situation, and even enlightened her on what Jackie did to help.

"I asked her, and I don't want to put her business out there because I don't know if she wants the world to know that or not, but it was a lot of reasons why Jackie gave as far as her relationship with her daughter," she said. "To me, as a mother, and I just don't want to throw shade on anybody because I feel like whatever her truth is, is her truth, and whatever she did or doesn't do is her."

As far as what she told Jackie in person, Shaunie made it clear that she wants no part in the drama.

"I even told her to her face, so this will not be news, that I'm choosing to remove myself from any story line about it, any conversation about it because... Jackie has always been so sweet and so nice," she said. "She's supportive, she's all these wonderful things, and she's always been that to me, but this situation, I'm so bothered by, that I'm torn, too. Like, I don't... I believe it, but I don't want to believe it."

