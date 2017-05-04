Report: Kim and Kanye Divorce ‘Wouldn’t Come Out of the Blue’

Now, with some time passing since both incidents, the couple is reportedly working on repairing their relationship after rumors began swirling that they were headed for splitsville.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven't had the smoothest year so far, with the reality star coping with the aftermath of her nearly tragic Paris robbery and the rapper being hospitalized following a public breakdown late last year.

A few sources spoke with People about the couple's current standing, with one saying that the MC "couldn't stop talking" about his wife, calling her "the sweetest thing."

"Kim and Kanye are in a great place," another source added. "They are just so happy. He's doing really great."

An additional insider close to Kanye spoke on their progress as husband and wife.

"They went through a really rough time there for a while. It was really touch and go," the source said. "She was dealing with the robbery and all that came after, and she felt like he wasn't there for her. He was going through his issues around the holidays, and he felt like she wasn't prioritizing him."

This reportedly led to their marriage coming to a standstill, with them questioning their happiness with one another.

"Things were just awful between the two of them, but also with both of them separately," the source close to Kanye added. "It was like for the first time, they just weren't happy. I don't think they were happy separately, and I know they weren't happy together."

Kim, however, wasn't willing to give up on their marriage: "She kept saying, 'If we can get through this, we'll be stronger than ever,'" the insider said. "They never fell out of love with each other, but it was just one of those times where marriage is hard work, and you have to push through the pain."

Interestingly enough, West's source added that things can go either way without it being a surprise to those around them: they can split up or live happily ever after.

"If they called and said it was over, it wouldn't come out of the blue," the source said. "But on the other hand, it wouldn't shock me if the two of them are still married in 20 years. Their chances are way better now than they used to be."

