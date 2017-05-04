Here’s How Far Loni Love Reportedly Went to Avoid Tamar Braxton at an Awards Show

It's closing in on a year since Tamar Braxton was fired from her gig at The Real , but if new reports hold any truth, it seems as the beef between her and one of her former co-hosts is still alive and well.

According to Page Six, Loni Love almost crossed paths with her former talk show sister at the Daytime Emmy Awards, but made conscious efforts to avoid her throughout the ceremony.

"Loni hasn't seen or spoken to Tamar since she implied Loni got her fired," a source told the publication. "Loni's seats were right next to Tamar and [sister] Toni Braxton. Loni was so upset that she stayed in the green room until it was time to present."

Another insider, however, revealed that Loni only remained in the green room because she was "comfortable," and her decision had nothing to do with Tamar.

"Loni was very happy to be at the show," the second source said. "She stayed in the green room because she was comfortable... She was not trying to stay away from Tamar or anybody else."

Loni's reps did not provide any comment on the rumors.

