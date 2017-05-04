Mary J. Blige Calls Her Husband’s Mistress ‘Becky With the Good Hair’

While the singer recently spoke on the messy proceedings with Angie Martinez , she opened the floodgates on their marital problems during her Strength of a Woman documentary on VH1, unapologetically mentioning that Kendu had a "Becky With the Good Hair" who's actually close to her.

Mary J. Blige isn't done speaking out on her divorce from her husband of 12 years, Kendu Isaacs .

It has been reported that MJB's estranged husband was participating in an affair with the singer's 28-year-old protégé Starshell, whom he allegedly showered with $400,000, taken from Mary without her knowledge.

In the documentary, MJB spoke with Ne-Yo about the divorce drama in the studio and she called out Starshell in an angry explanation of what she wanted to convey in her music.

"All these years have come to this, like you didn't even pick me," she said. "You picked somebody else. That s**t is humiliating. It hurt real bad... Do you know [bleeped out name, assumed to be Starshell]? Just so we're clear, do not let her anywhere near what you're doing for me, because she's the reason for all of this s**t. That's my Becky with the good hair."

Take a look at the clip below: