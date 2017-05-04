Here's Remy Ma's Alleged Reaction to Rumors That Papoose Has a Secret Love Child

One of the biggest questions surrounding Love & Hip Hop star Remy Ma 's six-year incarceration was how it would affect her relationship with Papoose . After Remy was released from prison in 2014, those concerns seemed to be put to rest when it became clear the hip hop couple had picked up right where they left off. But recent rumors that Papoose fathered a love child, who is now three years old, during Remy's time behind bars threatened to destroy their ride-or-die reputation, and their marital bliss. So, how did Remy react to the whispers that her man wasn't loyal?

The answer: she's unbothered.



“Remy trusts Papoose. She never questions his loyalty to her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Especially not after the way he held her down when she was locked up. He came and saw her almost every single day. He’d be there from the minute visiting hours started until they kicked him out, and then they’d be on the phone after that. He doesn’t believe for a second he was out there with some sidechick.”



Rumors of the alleged affair started earlier this week, when a woman came forward with the story of the affair, claiming to have the receipts. Photos, including one of the alleged ‘other woman’ with Papoose and another with the three-year-old little girl who she claims is his daughter, were posted, adding an air of credibility to the story.



But as far as the reality star is concerned, smoke does not equal fire and she's secure in her relationship. Now that type of marriage is true #goals.



