How Rob and Chyna Are Allegedly Pulling a Kris Jenner on Baby Dream

Despite the fact that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna 's on-again, off-again relationship continues to make news , the two are reportedly strapped for cash and have resorted to depending on their newborn daughter, Dream , to provide the income they need to continue their lavish lifestyles.

It appears that reality TV and tabloid drama can only pay the bills for so long.

According to Ok! Magazine, both Rob and Chyna are trying to get Dream into the Hollywood game from an early age. A source told the entertainment magazine, "Chyna is acting like Dream’s agent and trying to get her in commercials and movies. Of course, she’ll take a percentage of the profits. She’s already plastered cute pictures and videos of Dream all over the Internet."

The source confirmed that Chyna isn't the only one in on the scheme, saying, "Rob is all for it – he’s broke and hurting for cash." Adding, "It’s sad that they’re having to do this, but Rob does come from a family that has no problem selling-off private family information like an NBC news service.” Not sure how Rob Kardashian can be "broke," but OK, we digress.

Many assumed that it was only a matter of time before Dream became a part of the KarJenner reality TV empire, but this seems early even for them.

