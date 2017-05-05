Karrueche Tran Finally ‘Served' Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran's relationship with Chris Brown resulted in allegations of abuse and the model/host having to chase her ex down in order to issue him a restraining order, but it seems like the nightmare may finally be coming to an end.

According to TMZ, Tran's attorneys were able to track down Breezy after months of unsuccessful attempts to hand him the restraining order and also summon him to court. To make matters even more awkward, the hand-off happened at Brown's birthday party in Houston.



Sources say Brown was "pissed" that the law caught him — literally — and will now have to appear in court later this month for a hearing. Watch him get served, below:

Hopefully this will give Kae some peace of mind, or at least closure.



Get the back story on the drama between Karrueche and Chris with The Wendy Williams Show, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz