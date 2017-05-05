RHOA’s Kordell Stewart Just Pulled a Savage Move on Andrew ‘I’m Not Gay No More’ Caldwell

The drama between former viral sensation Andrew Caldwell and Porsha Williams 's, ex-husband Kordell Stewart, isn't over yet as the "I'm delivert" internet star is claiming that Stewart put a hold on his bank account.

Caldwell, who made bold claims in 2015 saying he and Stewart had a sexual relationship, is revealing in a video that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is preventing him from accessing his funds.

"I went to the dang on debit card machine to try to get the money out this morning," he said. "Do you know this man put a hold on my bank account? Kordell Stewart got a hold on my bank account. You calling around to Facebook, yeah I got a letter. And then you're reaching out to my landlord... Are you that broke trying to get some money from me?"

Continuing his rant against the former athlete, Caldwell mentioned that his attorneys are on the job and even threw in that he has a tell-all book in the works that will "tell the whole truth."

"You so dumb and stupid. I wanna know this," he said. "That fool, yeah I'm playing you right now. I got something for you. You are a grown man. Grow up. My book is coming out and it's gonna tell the whole truth. At the end of the day, I called my lawyers — you got that letter."

Of course, he didn't leave without throwing in his favorite word and even randomly mentioned his plans to get plastic surgery.

"When I first said that I slept with Kordell, I was delivered and still is delivered," he said. "First off, I'm planning on filing a lawsuit on this Thursday. I want to clear my name. I'm very beautiful. I take good care of my skin, about to get a nose job. I don't need to lie about sleeping with nobody."

Take a look at him rant in the clip, below: