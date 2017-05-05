Huge News For MC Lyte!

The femcee revealed that she is engaged to be married to her fiancé John. Lyte shared the news of her engagement with Essence , adding that she met her fiancé online just a few months ago.

“My biggest thing with dating was the ability to be vulnerable,” Lyte told Essence. “With [John] I can totally just let go and be myself."

She shared the news on her Instagram as well. Three months ago, she revealed the news of her newfound love on social media with a cute pic and a heartfelt caption: “What can I say, except thank you Lord!! … It’s been a long time, this single life, and I thank you all for your prayers and kind words of hope," she said, adding, "God has sent me true love. For all of you waiting on LOVE- don’t give up – keep God first and he will see that you meet your match.”