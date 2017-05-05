RHOA's Peter Thomas Lays Into Phaedra Parks

Speaking on the attorney in an interview, he gave quite a brutal opinion about her reality TV approach.

Peter Thomas , one of the (ex-) husbands from the Real Housewives of Atlanta , is speaking out against one of the stars of the show, Phaedra Parks , and, as usual, he isn't holding his tongue.

"I watched Phaedra make bad reality show TV, because you didn't really know anything about her life," he said, via theJasmineBRAND.com. "I don't know why they are keeping her on the show."

In the same interview, he also spoke on his divorce from RHOA star Cynthia Bailey and explained why he thought their marriage fell apart.

"I didn't get married to Cynthia because of the show. I got married to Cynthia because I was in love with her," he said. "Cynthia is from a different place and background. I think she grew up not seeing successful husband and wife situations. I believe she put walls around herself to protect herself. Being financially strong is important to her — she loved her independence."

