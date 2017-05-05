Here’s How Tiny and T.I.'s Daughter Feels About Her Parents' Divorce Playing Out on Reality TV

While the couple has been sharing their thoughts on the split throughout the season, so far, Tiny's daughter, Zonnique Pullins , hasn't shared much about her mom and step dad going their separate ways, until now.

T.I. and Tiny 's divorce has been playing out in the current — and final — season of their VH1 reality show, T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle .

Speaking with Madame Noire , the 21-year-old spoke on just what she thought of the divorce and what she wanted to see more of when watching it unfold on the show.

"It seems really the same to me, I would say that," she said of their new family dynamic. "I still get to see pops and all my other siblings all the time. I feel like they still see each other. Everything is still the same."

So, what does she think about the drama "getting real" on the show? She actually enjoys it, but wants things to get a little more gritty.

"I was really proud," she said. "I felt like we are about to show some real drama. Our show is always so family oriented and always so positive. Even if it starts bad, it always ends positive. So I wanted to see some messy stuff. I was ready for it to be a little different and for people to see what really goes on inside a marriage."

Watch her speak more in depth about working with her mom and see her dish on her personal style as well in the clip, below: