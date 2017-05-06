Chris Brown Denies Being Served By Karrueche On His Birthday

The R&B singer addressed the situation in an Instagram comment via the ShadeRoom . Breezy debunked the reports, saying that it was a "super lie."

Chris Brown was supposedly served by his ex , Karrauche Tran , with the legal papers allegedly arriving on his birthday (May 5). However, that might not be the case after all.

According to Breezy, he was not served papers by Karruache, who is reportedly claiming that Breezy threatened her and that she is pursuing legal action against the singer as a result.

Brown also had some fun with the apparently false reports, writing, "Try again" in a subsequent comment. Looks like we'll have to wait and see what happens next.

Take a look at Chris Brown debunking the report in the screengrab below.