Ciara Shares New Family Photo One Week After Announcing Birth of Daughter Sienna

While the new mom has been too preoccupied with the arrival of her baby girl , Sienna Princess , to update social media much in the past week, Ciara has broken her almost week-long hiatus to check in with fans and share another beautiful family moment.

All is well in the Wilson family.

Taking to Instagram, Ciara posted a black and white photograph of her family's hospital bracelets, tagging her husband Russell Wilson in the photo and leaving the image caption-less.

Of the hospital bracelets, the one donning the words "Big Brother," presumably belongs to Ciara's son, Future Zahir, who is turning 3 this month, further adding to the joy the captured moment holds.

The tender moment has fans celebrating and congratulating the Wilsons on the addition of their new baby girl, with many dropping heart emojis in the comments section and others asking for Ciara to reveal what Sienna looks like.

We trust Ciara will share a precious mother-daughter moment when she is ready and in the meantime, we'd like to extend our congratulations to the Wilson family once again.

Take a look at Ciara's latest personal update in the post below.