Get Out: Ashley Graham Reveals Her Family's Shocking Racist Behavior Towards Her Black Boyfriend

Jordan Peele 's smash hit horror flick Get Out must have felt a bit like biography for Ashley Graham and her longtime boyfriend Justin Ervin . The superstar model reveals in a new interview with Glamour that her family was horribly racist to Ervin the first time she brought him home to Nebraska.

She tells the magazine, "I brought Justin home to Nebraska. Now, I should probably mention that Justin is black, and that I didn’t grow up around many black people. The sum total of what I learned about African American culture in school was Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and the Underground Railroad. This was more than my mom knew; she didn’t even see a black person in real life until she was 18 years old."

She continued, "I never told Justin any of this, and I never told my grandparents that the man I was bringing home was black. I naively hoped everyone would be color-blind — which is not what happened. When my grandparents met Justin, my grandmother was cordial but cold. She greeted him and immediately walked away. When it came time for them to leave, my grandparents didn’t even acknowledge him. Instead, my grandmother looked me in the eye, with Justin standing behind me, and said, “Tell that guy I said goodbye.” Adding, "I had never seen my loving, hardworking, and wonderful grandma be so hurtful and so racist. I was in shock."

Wow. Somehow, Ashley and Justin survived that horror show and are still going strong today. We do wonder if her family eventually came around, or if they just avoid family reunions now.

See how the stars of Get Out dealt with one negative review with BET Breaks, above.