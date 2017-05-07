You Won’t Believe Which Celebrity Chris Rock Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With

Rumors have been swarming Chris Rock lately, ever since he revealed during a comedy routine that he cheated on his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock, with three different women.
Following this publicized confession, sources have since come forward alleging that one of the women he allegedly cheated on his wife with is none other than Scandal star Kerry Washington.
The rumors began swirling following a new cover story with Rolling Stone, with the report quoting that Rock said in a routine, "I was a piece of s**t," while describing his marriage to his ex-wife. The magazine also added that the comedian "segues into his infidelities and gets disarmingly specific, describing three women: one famous, one semifamous and one a member of the retail class."
Following this report, a source confided to Page Six, to identify the "famous" woman, claiming it was Washington.
"He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [I Think I Love My Wife] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife," the source claimed. "That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area."
According to speculation surrounding the alleged affair, it began around 2007, when Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow, with Rock reigniting the rumor following his recent Rolling Stone cover.
Reps for both Rock and Washington have not yet commented on the alleged affair.
Sources Say Chris Rock Cheated On His Wife With Kerry Washington - blogged by: @eleven8 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In a stand-up, #ChrisRock admittedly said that he cheated on his ex-wife, #MalaakComptonRock, with three women, one of which was a big star. Now sources are saying that big star was #KerryWashington. Talk about a scandal! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A source told #PageSix: “He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [‘I Think I Love My Wife’] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife. That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This would not be the first time rumors of Rock and Washington surfaced. There was a lot of buzz around the rumor mill surrounding this alleged affair in 2007. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A source close to rock admits that although Rock’s relationship with his wife was tumultuous, you shouldn’t take the comedy routine too serious. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “I take it as a joke when he says he cheated with a famous person. He even says he cheated with a member of Destiny’s Child, but not Beyoncé,” the source said. “He was friends with Kerry around that time. They did the movie together. He was also separated from Malaak around that time. They were off-and-on a lot during their marriage. It was a rocky situation.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At the time of the alleged affair, Washington was engaged to actor #DavidMoscow. When asked about the alleged affair in 2016, Moscow simply said, “no comment.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Kerry Washington is now happily married with two children. Chris Rock, on the other hand, says he will never marry again. He is currently dating actress #MegalynEchikunwoke.
(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS