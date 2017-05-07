You Won’t Believe Which Celebrity Chris Rock Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With

Following this publicized confession , sources have since come forward alleging that one of the women he allegedly cheated on his wife with is none other than Scandal star Kerry Washington .

Rumors have been swarming Chris Rock lately, ever since he revealed during a comedy routine that he cheated on his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock , with three different women.

The rumors began swirling following a new cover story with Rolling Stone, with the report quoting that Rock said in a routine, "I was a piece of s**t," while describing his marriage to his ex-wife. The magazine also added that the comedian "segues into his infidelities and gets disarmingly specific, describing three women: one famous, one semifamous and one a member of the retail class."

Following this report, a source confided to Page Six, to identify the "famous" woman, claiming it was Washington.

"He was cheating on his wife with Kerry when they were filming [I Think I Love My Wife] about him, ironically, having fantasies of cheating on his wife," the source claimed. "That went on for a while, for like six months, and she found out. There’s no gray area."



According to speculation surrounding the alleged affair, it began around 2007, when Washington was engaged to actor David Moscow, with Rock reigniting the rumor following his recent Rolling Stone cover.

Reps for both Rock and Washington have not yet commented on the alleged affair.