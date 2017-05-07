BET Experience 2017!

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Weekend Opening Sales Soar to $145M

The James Gunn-directed film is doing exceptionally well.

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 is shaping up to be one of this summer's must-see flicks.

According to reports from Disney/Marvel, numbers for the franchise's second installment first weekend sales are in, with the opening weekend bringing in $145M at the box office.

Disney originally projected the opening weekend sales to land in the $140 million to $150 million range, proving that their early forecasts were on point.

As reportedVol. 2 accounted for roughly 85% of Friday's total box office sales, with $56.3 million.

According to MovieFone, the film is the second biggest launch weekend for a film this year, with Beauty and the Beast opening up at $174.8M.

Back in 2014, the first Guardians of the Galaxy originally debuted with $94M in sales its first weekend, with its follow-up already surpassing those numbers.

The film stars Chris PrattZoe Saldana, Dave BautistaVin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, and is directed and scripted by James Gunn. Gunn is already slated to write and direct the third installment in the series.

Take a look at BET.com's in-depth exclusive interview with Zoe Saldana, who plays the character Gamora in the film, below.

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

