Karrueche Tran Is On a Mission to Protect Women From Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran is reportedly ready to take some serious action against Chris Brown.
According to reports, Breezy's ex is now ready to testify against him after he allegedly kicked her down a flight of stairs, punched her in the stomach and made a slew of ongoing death threats.
As reported by TMZ, Tran finally served Brown a restraining order after his birthday party on Friday (May 5), something that Brown has since stated was false.
A source close to the situation shared with TMZ that the 28-year-old is no longer fearful about testifying against the R&B singer, and is hoping that her doing so will inspire other women in similar situations to come forward and take a stand against their abusers.
According to reports, Tran has been trying to serve Brown the court papers for two months now. This is due to the fact that according to California law, a professional server or someone unconnected to the situation must identify the defendant and inform them they are delivering court papers to them.
As reported, a hearing is set for later this month.
Karrueche Tran Ready to go Toe-to-Toe with Chris Brown Over Abuse Claims and Alleged Death Threats - blogged by @MsJennyb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to TMZ, #KarruecheTran is ready to face off against #ChrisBrown in court over claims of abuse and alleged death threats. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Sources close to the model tell the publication that Tran is not afraid to testify under oath that the singer kicked her down a flight of stairs, punched her in the stomach and threatened her. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Apparently, the alleged abuse had been going on for a while before Tran mustered up the courage to fight back. Now, #TMZ says Tran is ready and willing to stand up and inspire women who have gone through similar situations to fight back and confront their abuser.
(Photos from left: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NBCUniversal, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
It takes three Anthony Andersons to equal one Tim Allen.
COMMENTS