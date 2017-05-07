Karrueche Tran Is On a Mission to Protect Women From Chris Brown

According to reports , Breezy's ex is now ready to testify against him after he allegedly kicked her down a flight of stairs, punched her in the stomach and made a slew of ongoing death threats.

Karrueche Tran is reportedly ready to take some serious action against Chris Brown .

As reported by TMZ, Tran finally served Brown a restraining order after his birthday party on Friday (May 5), something that Brown has since stated was false.

A source close to the situation shared with TMZ that the 28-year-old is no longer fearful about testifying against the R&B singer, and is hoping that her doing so will inspire other women in similar situations to come forward and take a stand against their abusers.

According to reports, Tran has been trying to serve Brown the court papers for two months now. This is due to the fact that according to California law, a professional server or someone unconnected to the situation must identify the defendant and inform them they are delivering court papers to them.

As reported, a hearing is set for later this month.