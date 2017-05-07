Are Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Giving Their Marriage Another Try?

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon could write the book on how to maintain a healthy relationship after divorce, but it seems that there may be more to the picture than just co-parenting.

A source told the magazine, “Mariah and Nick are getting along great." Adding, “Nick spends most of his time with Mariah and the kids. Mariah is great with Nick around. There seems to be hope that they will get back together permanently.”

Carey has denied a rekindling romance, telling ET, "We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing.”

Cannon had more to say, but remained vague as well. "It’s so perfect right now honestly, I’m working on being the best me that I can possibly be and from that I’m working on being the best father that I can be and that’s a plate full right there,” Cannon said. “I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl but I think as mature adults I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.”