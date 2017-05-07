Papoose Responds (With Receipts!) to Woman Claiming to Be Pregnant With His Child

Papoose and Remy Ma 's marital bliss was briefly interrupted last week, when a random woman came forth with claims that she and the rapper had been carrying on an affair while Remy was in prison, and that she had become pregnant with his child. Now, Papoose is finally breaking his silence on the ridiculous rumors, and came with receipts that haters and gossips can take straight to the IRS.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Pap exposed the woman who has been making the outrageous claims as a Connecticut concert promoter who has been pestering him for years. Apparently, upon learning of the gossip, a radio host sent Papoose a video of the woman plotting the fake story with a friend.



He also wrote, "I love the ground my wife walks on and would never, ever cheat (but hypothetically speaking...if I did... it would never be with someone who is this unattractive IM SORRY) It's a fake blogger who has been helping her fabricate this story & she gained over a thousand followers since she started posting this cause she only had 7 hundred when it began. "



Papoose finished with this: "I truly believe someone paid these two woman to fabricate this story I guess some people don't like to see others happy but my wife and I will continue to represent loyalty marriage and #blacklove peace."