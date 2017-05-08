L&HH’s Alexis Skyy and Moniece Slaughter Got Into a Vicious Brawl

It seems as if Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast members Alexis Skyy and Moniece Slaughter are bringing the drama even before the show makes it to the air, as they've taken their latest brawl to social media.

It all started when Fetty Wap's ex, Skyy, took to Instagram to call out Slaughter about "running up" on her, causing her to "beat her a**."

After noticing she was mentioned, the longtime LHH:H cast member slid in the comments section of the post to clock Skyy on her threat, correcting her for words she claims are untrue.

"Ummmmm no you didn't," Slaughter said, before adding that Skyy had a man "toss her like a rag doll," equating that to putting hands on her herself.

The ladies went back and forth over who was right before Slaughter suggested that she give her a location on where to meet her so they can settle things fair and square.

Take a look at the heated IG exchange below: