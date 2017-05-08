Is This Message Proof That Melo Is Trying to Get La La Back?

With weeks now passing since the news first broke that Carmelo Anthony and his wife, La La, were going their separate ways, the two have not been spotted together even once. In fact, La La has been living it up and looking fabulous since the announcement, and it seems as her latest post on IG caught her baller hubby's eyes as he took to the comments to share his thoughts.

The TV personality posted a photo of her with their son, Kaiyan, on the red carpet of VH1's Dear Mama special writing a sweet caption about being his mother. "He's the only one who knows what my heart sounds like from the inside," she wrote. The Knicks' baller, soon after she posted the photo, took to the comments section to simply write, "Love y'all." Take a look, below:

Ballerific Comment Creepin----🌾👀🌾 #LalaAnthony #CarmeloAnthony #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on May 7, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Though this definitely does not mean these two are reconciling, it does show that they have a family bond that can never be broken. Get the latest on their pending divorce in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice