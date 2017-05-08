Chris Brown Responds to Karrueche Tran's Claim of Physical Abuse

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran's relationship ended years ago, but the drama continues.
The former couple are back in the headlines thanks to Karrueche's recent legal statement claiming Brown physically abused her during their relationship and continues to threaten and intimidate her after their split. The model/host is seeking a restraining order and made it clear that unlike Breezy's ex, Rihanna, she isn't hesitating to step up and tell the world — and other women — what the pop singer did to her.
Now Chris Brown is breaking his own silence on Karrueche's claims, and even brought his famous ex into the conversation to make his point.
Here's Brown's full rant in which he basically accuses Karrueche and her team of lying for attention. Interestingly, he openly admits he was abusive to Rihanna, but says he never laid a hand on Kae:
