BET Experience 2017!

Here’s Your First Look at a Dashing Djimon Hounsou in ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’

Here’s Your First Look at a Dashing Djimon Hounsou in ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’

Chainmail, swords, horses... Oh, my!

Published 6 hours ago

This summer, the legend of King Arthur gets a new life on the big screen with hunky cast and a mysterious dragon-monster thing. But the thing that has us most excited about King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is Djimon Hounsou. In armor, and chainmail. Feast your eyes in this exclusive clip from the film, below:

Would you follow Djimon into battle?

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which also stars Charlie Hunnam, Eric Bana and Jude Law, hits theaters everywhere on May 12.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs