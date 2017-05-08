Here’s Your First Look at a Dashing Djimon Hounsou in ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’

This summer, the legend of King Arthur gets a new life on the big screen with hunky cast and a mysterious dragon-monster thing. But the thing that has us most excited about King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is Djimon Hounsou. In armor, and chainmail. Feast your eyes in this exclusive clip from the film, below:
Would you follow Djimon into battle?
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, which also stars Charlie Hunnam, Eric Bana and Jude Law, hits theaters everywhere on May 12.
(Photo: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)
