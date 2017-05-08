Gabourey Sidibe Speaks Out on the Alleged Feud Between Nia Long and Taraji P. Henson

No main cast members have weighed in on the alleged feud until now as Gabourey Sidibe , who plays Becky on the Fox drama, spilled what she knew with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!

Prior to the premiere of the current season of Empire , the show was plagued by rumors that leading lady Taraji P. Henson and new addition Nia Long were at odds.

Responding to a fan asking if the rumors were true, Gabby giggled before giving a pretty hilarious response.

"Oh, man. Yeah, somebody told me that story and I was like, 'What? When was that?'" she said. "I feel like that's a girly thing because nobody talks about how many times Jussie Smollett punches Trai Byers over a protein shake... [laughs] They don't do that."

Getting into the rumored beef between the ladies, she simply said, "We're like, 'We like each other,' so it's like, 'Nah, we're not really beefin'... None that I saw. I never worked with the both of them at the same time, so no."

Take a look at her response, below: