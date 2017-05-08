Report: Phaedra Parks Officially Fired From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

It looks like the other shoe has finally dropped for Phaedra Parks after the longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta star was fully exposed for telling co-star Porsha Williams that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning to drug and rape her. According to TMZ sources close to the production, Parks has been let go from the show, and will not be brought back for future seasons.

While Burruss had reportedly threatened Bravo to not edit the allegations into the show, the rape allegations and subsequent reactions were the main source of drama during the RHOA reunion. Clearly, the allegations gained so much attention to the point that the network clearly felt something had to be done. TMZ revealed that Bravo felt Phaedra's allegations were so severe that they had to cut ties with her and informed her of her dismissal in early April, before the reunion finale had aired. Watch the aftermath of Phaedra being exposed, below:

As of now, Phaedra has yet to make a statement regarding the firing rumors and has even used her social media to advertise and promote the RHOA finale episodes. See more Phaedra drama with The Wendy Williams Show, above.

Written by Evelyn Diaz