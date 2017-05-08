Fix It, Jesus: Phaedra Parks Reportedly Exposed as a Liar Again – by Another Attorney

Since the fourth and final part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion aired, Phaedra Parks has only seemed to be on the receiving end of bad news and the latest only adds to her already tarnished image on the show. According to new reports, the reality star is being labeled a liar again, but this time, it's not from one of her cast mates, but rather, one of her lawyer peers.

Attorney James Radford put Phaedra on blast in a series of tweets after hearing her remarks during the reunion where she said she "sued and won" a case against Angela Stanton. "False," he wrote. "We were ready to go to trial. Had served subpoenas, filed evidentiary motions, prepared exhibits. Day before trial, her lawyers offer to dismiss her case with prejudice, if we will agree not to appeal on counterclaims we had filed, and we did agree." He went on to highlight that Stanton, whom Phaedra filed the suit against, ended up winning for these reasons.

😩 Phae Phae they all out for you today! Them counter claims must have had Phaedra shook 😩 Apollo is somewhere enjoying all of this 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 8, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Stanton, who Phaedra sued last year for defamation after she claimed the reality star knew of her husband's fraud involvements, also posted some proof of her own to show that Phaedra wasn't being truthful. In an Instagram video, she showed a court document showing that Phaedra dismissed her complaint against her. Take a look, below:

Get the latest on Phaedra in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice