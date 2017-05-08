Wanda Sykes on Teaming Up With Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn in 'Snatched'

Wanda Sykes is about to hit the big screen again and she has a couple more funny additions by her side to spread the laughter.

The actress and comedian will be starring in the upcoming film Snatched alongside Amy Schumer and veteran actress Goldie Hawn, and she had nothing but words of praise when speaking on her co-stars.

"You say Goldie Hawn and I want to be a part of it," she said. "The first day, the first shot, it was just Goldie walking to the pool into her lounge chair and we're just watching like, 'Here we go, here it is! This is it!' And just the walk is like, 'Oh, she hasn't missed a beat.' She just lit up the screen and was funny doing a walk."

As for how she feels about Schumer, she's all here for comedy's latest it-girl.

"Amy Schumer," she said. "I mean, she's on fire right now,"

So, why should you go see Snatched? Here's Wanda's pitch, and we must say, it's pretty convincing.

"Just the idea [that] it's a bunch of strong women," she said. "That was a big draw. It's a story about these strong women and they are thrown into this adventure."

Watch the hilarious Comedy Central video below of Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes preparing for the release of Snatched, which hits theaters Friday.