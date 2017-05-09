Andy Cohen Speaks Out on Phaedra Being Exposed as a Liar on 'RHOA' Finale

Viewers of parts three and four of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special were shocked to learn that Phaedra Parks was allegedly behind the seediest rumor of the season, and, according to the show's executive producer, Andy Cohen , so was he.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Cohen, who hosted the intense four-part reunion, revealed how he felt when Phaedra admitted to "screwing up" by starting the rumor that Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug Porsha Williams with the intent of taking advantage of her sexually.

"I was just very surprised — not just by the revelation that Phaedra spread. I was surprised by her," he said. "She seemed kind of withdrawn about it."

Expounding a bit more on Pheadra's "withdrawal" from the situation, he spoke on how her relationship with the rest of the Housewives has been since the revelation.

"I don't get the sense that she has [talked to the other Housewives]," he said.

As far as their friendship as cast mates. It seems like they may have reached the point of no return.

"It seems a little precarious," he said.

It was recently reported that Phaedra will not be returning for the 10th season of RHOA, as the network, Bravo, felt like her latest actions were too damaging to recover from.

Get the latest on Phaedra in the BET Breaks video, above.