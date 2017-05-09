'Game of Thrones' Star Responds to Allegations She Used the N-Word on Instagram

Sophie Turner got into some hot water recently after an Instagram video was posted of her using what sounded like the N-word.

Once the video hit the interwebs, social media, as a whole, freaked out. This also came during a time when other Caucasian women made controversial statements about race, including Julieanna “YesJulz” Goddard's picture posting of a racist T-shirt and Miley Cyrus’s hypocritical statements about hip-hop.

The Game of Thrones actress is now denying that she even used the word, even though it’s on video, and claims she said, “m****rf*****s” instead.

“I used the word m****rf*****s in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested,” Turner said in a statement to Page Six. “I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word.”

In reviewing the video, it does sound like she uses the racial slur… Guess you’ll have to be the judge of that.

Check out the controversial IG video below.