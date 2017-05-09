Jordan Peele Confirmed Some Huge News About 'Get Out'

He certainly did that with Get Out .

It was recently reported that Jordan Peele inked a first-look deal with Universal Pictures and promised to “push the boundaries of storytelling.”

Now, some of the details of the deal are coming out, or more specifically, what Peele’s plans are in regards to filmmaking.

Under the new two-year contract, Jordan Peele will be looking to create follow-up projects to Get Out with five times the budget, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The next film will be written, directed and produced by the young filmmaker.

“I am thrilled to continue the work we started together on Get Out — pushing the boundaries of storytelling, not only on the next film but with all of Monkeypaw’s future projects,” the 38-year-old writer-director said in a statement.

Universal Chairman Donna Langley complimented Peele for using “extraordinary imagination” and “fearless humor” to change how movies are digested. “Jordan has proven himself to be a game-changer who is driven to tell stories that are as commercially entertaining as they are disruptive and provocative,” Langley continued. “The entire Universal family takes great pride in his incomparable filmmaking debut, and feel fortunate that this studio will be Jordan’s home for many years to come.”

Get Out grossed $200 million worldwide and became the most successful debut from a rookie Black director. It was also the second biggest R-rated horror film of all time and the highest-grossing debut for a writer-director based on an original screenplay.