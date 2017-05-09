Kandi Speaks Out on 'RHOA' Finale and If She Will Sue Phaedra

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion created a lot of headlines, and one of them was Phaedra Parks’ s crazy rumor that Kandi Burruss and Todd wanted to drug Porsha Williams in order to have a threesome in their dungeon.

The rumor is more than just hearsay. It could be considered slander, and it’s possible that Kandi could be taking legal action over it. She recently made an appearance on V-103’s Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith and candidly spoke about possibly pursuing a lawsuit against Phaedra.

“Yeah, I have thought about it,” she said. “I have to talk to my attorneys and see how they feel I should handle the situation. They told me I should sue Porsha at first [but] when it came out at the reunion that Porsha got the information from Phaedra, I said let’s hold up until they see the whole thing and I’ll get their opinion on how I should handle it. Another thing, lawsuits are stressful. I’m already dealing with this lawsuit with Johnny.”

On Phaedra generally and the reunion itself, Burress says she got really emotional over it and can’t believe the rumors that were made up during it.

“My eyes were tearing up while watching it, I just couldn’t believe that she would go that far I knew we weren’t cool anymore but for her to make something up and say it to the girls and say it on national TV like that — like come on, I know we throw shade at each other, but this is a whole new low," she said. "You can’t just do that. […] OK, you wanna tear down my businesses, you’re trying to come at me in a way where people won’t respect me anymore. Clearly they was just trying to say whatever to take me down.”

After Phaedra Parks made the unsubstantiated claims about Kandi, she was stripped of her position as a housewife on the program. Parks had initially threatened Bravo not to edit in her remarks about the rumor, but that was to no avail.

Watch Kandi Burruss's full appearance on the Ryan Cameron Morning Show With Wanda Smith below.