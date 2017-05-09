Blac Chyna and Tyga's Relationship Reportedly Took a Dramatic Turn

Quick recap: Kylie Jenner’s been spending a lot of time recently with Travi$ Scott. And, um, it seems like the Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna relationship is finished. So, what’s next?

Could it be a relationship reunion between Blac Chyna and Tyga? They do have a child together, and there’s some proof that they’ve at least been in close proximity to one another.

According to Miami.com, the pair were spotted partying on Sunday night (May 7) at LIV. While not in the same camps at the time, Tyga reportedly looked up to the skybox where BC was and each smiled and waved to each other.

Just keeping it cute? Or maybe, they’re setting the wheels in motion for something more.

But wait! That’s not all.

Both of them were also in Las Vegas at the same time on business. We’re not trying to get carried away with the conspiracy theories, but hey, what a story that could become if it begins evolving.

Check out some photos of where the former couple was over the weekend below.