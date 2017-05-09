BET Experience 2017!

With Adorable Instagram Post, Maxwell Finally Confirms He's in a Relationship

With Adorable Instagram Post, Maxwell Finally Confirms He's in a Relationship

You may recognize the singer's new lady.

Published 3 hours ago

It looks like Maxwell may be off the market, ladies, as he recently took to Instagram to express his admiration for his rumored new lady, television personality Julissa Bermudez.

The "Pretty Wings" singer and the former 106 & Park co-host attended VH1's Dear Mama special together and were coupled up throughout the night. They even posed for a portrait together while at the event, with the R&B singer posting it to Instagram accompanied by a caption detailing their love.

Rumors that these two were romantically involved date back to 2016 when they were spotted vacationing together. They also attended the 2016 BET Awards together, arm in arm.

Get the latest on Maxwell in the BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for UNITAS)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs