With Adorable Instagram Post, Maxwell Finally Confirms He's in a Relationship

It looks like Maxwell may be off the market, ladies, as he recently took to Instagram to express his admiration for his rumored new lady, television personality Julissa Bermudez.
The "Pretty Wings" singer and the former 106 & Park co-host attended VH1's Dear Mama special together and were coupled up throughout the night. They even posed for a portrait together while at the event, with the R&B singer posting it to Instagram accompanied by a caption detailing their love.
Rumors that these two were romantically involved date back to 2016 when they were spotted vacationing together. They also attended the 2016 BET Awards together, arm in arm.
Get the latest on Maxwell in the BET Breaks video, above.
(Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for UNITAS)
