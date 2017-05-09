Guess Which 'RHOA' Husband Finally Landed His Own Reality Show

The Real Housewives franchise has been lucrative, so spreading out and increasing that doe only makes sense.

That’s why Peter Thomas is now getting his own spinoff show. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband got a show about his Charlotte restaurant/lounge. Thomas had previously been a regular on Real Housewives of Atlanta over the past seven seasons.

A source states that the show has been green-lit, and would focus on Thomas’s Atlanta lounge, Bar One, which had been closed previously. The source says production has started, but they’re still waiting for a network to pick it up.

Rumors surrounding a spinoff for Peter aren’t actually that new. All the way back in 2014, there were reported talks of a spinoff about his Atlanta business. That show was supposed to be modeled on Lisa Vanderpump’s spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, which followers her and her employees around SUR Lounge, Lisa’s popular Beverly Hills restaurant.