First Look at Tracy Morgan's Epic Stand-Up Comeback

Tracy Morgan is making his comedy comeback on a grand scale as he's teamed up with Netflix to deliver his own comedy special, Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive .

After taking some time away from the business following a near tragic accident, the former 30 Rock star is ready to take the plunge to his fans' delight by using the moment that could have changed his life forever as inspiration.

Taking place at the sold-out comedy staple Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, the comedy special sees Morgan dish on everything from his recovery process to the ups and downs of family life, and getting a second chance at life and marriage.

As the crowd roared in applause at his jokes, he said to the audience, "I miss doing this."

Take a look at the trailer for Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive, below, which starts out with a joke detailing the aftermath of the accident, right out the gate.