Big Black's Ex-Wife, Daughter Break Their Silence on His Death

Everyone was saddened yesterday (May 9) after learning about the death of Christopher “Big Black” Boykin . The Big & Rob star passed away on Tuesday from a reported heart attack.

First we got reaction from the Rob Dyrdek , Black’s co-host, via several Instagram posts. Now, even more heartbreaking reflection has hit the internet as the fallen star’s ex-wife is giving her take.

Using Big Black’s own Twitter account, Shannon Boykin, who married Christopher back in 2008, revealed her reaction.

“This is Shannon, Big Black’s ex-wife, I’m heartbroken to tell you of Black’s passing,” she wrote. “He’s everything to me and Isis and we will miss him.” The note was concluded with a broken heart and crying emoji. Isis is the couple’s 9-year-old daughter. Curiously, Shannon tagged herself as an ex-wife, however no divorce records could be immediately located.

Big Black was one half of the reality show Rob & Big, which also starred Rob Dyrdek. The show followed the two men on random adventures, but their chemistry is what helped the show run two seasons on MTV, from 2006 to 2008.

Rob Dyrdek, who was a close friend and co-host of the show they shared, spoke out after news hit the media. He says he's still in disbelief and will have the memories of his fallen friend to remember him by.

"My heart is broken," he captioned under an IG pic of him and Big. "I don't want to write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart."

See Shannon Boykin’s reaction to her ex-husband’s death below.